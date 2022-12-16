Left Menu

Pak FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's "uncivilised" attacks on Modi new low, even for Pakistan: India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2022 17:30 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 17:00 IST
Pak FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's "uncivilised" attacks on Modi new low, even for Pakistan: India
Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari (File image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India on Friday hit out at Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for his personal attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said it was a ''new low'' even for that country.

In a strong reaction to the remarks by the Pakistani leader in New York, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the Pakistan foreign minister's ''frustration'' would be better directed towards the masterminds of terrorist enterprises in his own country, who have made terrorism a part of their ''state policy''.

''Pakistan is a country that glorifies Osama bin Laden as a martyr, and shelters terrorists like Lakhvi, Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar, Sajid Mir and Dawood Ibrahim. No other country can boast of having 126 UN-designated terrorists and 27 UN-designated terrorist entities,'' Bagchi asserted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

 United States
2
FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

South Africa
3
PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

 South Africa
4
Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwater

Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwa...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022