Pak FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's "uncivilised" attacks on Modi new low, even for Pakistan: India

India on Friday hit out at Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for his personal attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said it was a ''new low'' even for that country.

In a strong reaction to the remarks by the Pakistani leader in New York, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the Pakistan foreign minister's ''frustration'' would be better directed towards the masterminds of terrorist enterprises in his own country, who have made terrorism a part of their ''state policy''.

''Pakistan is a country that glorifies Osama bin Laden as a martyr, and shelters terrorists like Lakhvi, Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar, Sajid Mir and Dawood Ibrahim. No other country can boast of having 126 UN-designated terrorists and 27 UN-designated terrorist entities,'' Bagchi asserted.

