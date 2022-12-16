'Ashok Gehlot govt's only progress is rise in crimes against women, Dalits,' says Vasundhara Raje

Attacking the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government on the eve of its fourth anniversary years on Friday, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje said that the government in the last four years has made progress only in the crime against women and Dalits. The Congress government is completing four years on Saturday. The BJP national vice president also targeted Rahul Gandhi's ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ saying that he should work on uniting his party and should tell people what happened to the promises of farmers' loan waiver, which he had made during the last assembly elections. On the CM's face in BJP for the upcoming state election, Raje said whatever decision will be taken, it will be the right decision and the party will work unitedly. During interaction with media here, Raje said that there was no rule of law in the state and the government stayed in hotels instead of giving governance to the people. “There is nothing in the name of the government in Rajasthan,” she said. Raje claimed that by the end of the term of the government, every person in the state will be in debt of about Rs 87,000 -- ''the highest ever in history.'' She said that in spite of so much debt, there was no development in the four years of the government. “People kept yearning for basic facilities and those sitting in the government kept fighting for the chair,” she said. She accused Gehlot of cursing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hide the failure of his government. “The state which was at the forefront of progress in our time is today in the line of backward states. The state has unfortunately progressed in crime rate, gang rapes, unemployment and poverty,” she said. She also said that religious conversions were continuing unabated in the Gehlot government. On BJP's defeat in the recently held bypoll in Sardarshahar assembly constituency in Churu, she said that the defeat in the bypoll does not decide the future of the general election. She exuded confidence that the BJP will win the next assembly elections in the state with a thumping majority.

“We will break all the records of victory,” she said.

