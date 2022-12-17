Left Menu

BJP holds protests in MP against Bhutto, says Pak frustrated, broke

Pakistan is desperate, disappointed over the increasing violence and terrorism. Pakistan is broken economically and socially. The surgical and air strike led by our PM has shown Pakistan its place. The BJP held protests nationwide during the day against Bhutto, calling his statement highly shameful and derogatory.

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday held protests in several parts of Madhya Pradesh against Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto for his objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Effigies of Bhutto were burnt and slogans were shouted against Pakistan in the protests that took place in Bhopal, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Indore, Rewa, among others.

The BJP's national general secretary Tarun Chugh led the protest at Jabalpur.

MP BJP secretary Rajneesh Agrawal said, “Bhutto is only exposing the frustration of Pakistan. Pakistan is desperate, disappointed over the increasing violence and terrorism. Pakistan is broken economically and socially. The surgical and air strike led by our PM has shown Pakistan its place.” The BJP held protests nationwide during the day against Bhutto, calling his statement ''highly shameful and derogatory''.

