"You are whining, is it sorrow of Pakistan you are hiding": Shahnawaz Hussain slams Bilawal Bhutto over remarks against PM Modi

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Shahnawaz Hussain on Saturday condemned Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said he was trying to hide Pakistan's failures including treatment of its minorities. "Bilawal you are whining like this, is it the sorrow of Pakistan that you are hiding. Pakistan is about to go bankrupt. There is a tremendous protest inside Pakistan against the present government. Don't take support of Modi's shoulders for your internal politics. The whole world is standing with India and Pakistan is jealous over India's presidency of G20," Shahnawaz Hussain told ANI. The BJP leader said no country treats its minority population better than India.

"India does not need any certificate from either Bilawal Bhutto or the Prime Minister of Pakistan. They should remember that the peace and tranquillity in India and the treatment of minorities here is an example in the world. The world feels there is no better country than India for minorities and no better leader than Narendra Modi," he said. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held nationwide protests on Saturday against Bhutto's "derogatory and shameful" remarks.

Several BJP leaders have slammed Bilawal Bhutto for his "uncivilized outburst" against PM Modi. BJP MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said on Friday that the people who gave birth to terrorism should not teach the lessons.

"The mother of Bilawal Bhutto (Benazir Bhutto) herself was involved in promoting terrorism in Kashmir and she was killed by the same terrorists. The people who gave birth to terrorism should not teach us the lesson of terrorism. If they speak the language of terrorists, then India will also respond in the same way," he said. BJP leader and Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi also slammed Bilawal Bhutto.

"As far as the leadership of PM Modi is concerned, the world has recognised that leadership. "PM Modi has helped not only India but also other countries, including Pakistan, during Covid. If a foreign minister of a country is making such statement, it doesn't hold him well," she said. (ANI)

