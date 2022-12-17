AAP national council meeting to be held tomorrow, first after becoming 'national party'

Aam Adami Party (AAP) convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will chair the National Council meeting of the party scheduled to be held on Sunday at Calista Resort in Kapashera. The leaders of all the states including AAP's representatives from across the country will participate in this meeting to discuss the strategies and party's preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

This would be the first such meeting after Kejriwal claimed that the party has now become a "national party legally" after the Gujarat Assembly elections, the party official said. Kejriwal earlier had claimed that his 10-year-old party has become a "national party" after AAP got almost 13 per cent votes in the Gujarat Assembly election.

Aam Aadmi Party made its entry into the Gujarat assembly having won five seats. However, the party won the high-stakes battle for control over the Delhi Municipal Corporation winning 134 of the total 250 wards in the national capital's civic body polls, uprooting 15-year rule by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The first meeting of the newly elected Corporation will be held on January 6 as the Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena on Thursday approved the proposal to convene the meeting. The move came as per the powers vested in the Lt Governor VK Saxena vide Section 73 of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957.

The proposal to this effect, as per law, was moved by the Commissioner (MCD) on December 12. Earlier as per reports, speculation of delay in the Delhi mayor's election made rounds. However, the Commissioner's file, approved by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is also Minister (Urban Development) and CM Arvind Kejriwal, was received in Raj Niwas on December 14 while LG Saxena accorded his approval on the same day, informed sources.

As per reports, the MCD chairperson, that is, the mayor of the corporation is likely to be announced in the meeting. (ANI)

