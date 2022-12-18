Maha: BJP MP suffers minor burn injury while setting ablaze Bhutto's effigy in Nanded
- Country:
- India
Bharatiya Janata Party Lok Sabha MP Pratap Chiklikar suffered a minor burn injury on his hand while lighting an effigy of Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto in Nanded in Maharashtra, a party functionary said on Sunday.
The incident took place on Saturday amid the BJP's nationwide protests against Bhutto for his objectionable comments about Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The Nanded MP suffered a burn injury the moment he lighted a matchstick to set ablaze the effigy of the Pakistan minister, the party functionary said.
Chiklikar was immediately helped by those around and not much damage was done, the functionary added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Karnataka-Maharashtra border issue: Chandrakant Patil, Shambhuraj Desai's visit to Belagavi postponed
Not appropriate for Maharashtra ministers to visit Belagavi: Karnataka CM Bommai
Pune: Swarajya members show black flags to Maharashtra Governor, detained
Maharashtra: Shivaji Maharaj's descendent announces protest at Raigad fort against Governor Koshiyari's remark
Indonesia-origin betel nuts smuggling case: ED raids 17 premises in Maharashtra, busts syndicate