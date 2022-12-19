Maha legislature winter session to begin in Nagpur; Fadnavis says state to have Lokayukta law to bring CM, ministers under its ambit

Maharashtra will have a Lokayukta law on the lines of the Centre's Lokpal legislation which will also bring the chief minister and ministers under its ambit, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday ahead of the winter session of the state legislature beginning Monday, Fadnavis said a bill in this regard will be introduced.

The new (to be amended) law is important in terms of bringing “complete transparency” in the state, he said.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said the decision was taken in the interest of the people of the state.

“The draft to prepare the new Lokayukta law was passed by the Cabinet and we will be tabling it before the legislature. For the first time, the chief minister and a council of ministers have been brought under the ambit of Lokayukta,” he said.

Fadnavis said the existing Lokayukta law did not include the Anti-Corruption Act.

''So the Anti-Corruption Act has been made part of this Act (new law),'' he added.

Fadnavis said social activist Anna Hazare had been demanding Maharashtra have a law on the lines of Lokpal.

When the BJP-Shiv Sena government was in power (from 2014-19), a panel headed by Hazare was formed. However, the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government- which remained in power from November 2019 to June 2022- did not work on it seriously, the deputy chief minister alleged.

“After the new (Eknath Shinde-led) government came to power (in June this year), we expedited the process. The report submitted by the committee was accepted by the government. Recommendations of the panel led by Anna Hazare have been accepted completely,'' Fadnavis added.

He said the Lokayukta will be either a retired chief justice of a High Court or a Supreme Court (judge). It will also have two more high court judges and two benches.

''The chief minister will be brought under the ambit of Lokayukta and so will the ministers (of the state Cabinet),'' Fadnavis added.

The Maharashtra Lokayukta is an apex statutory functionary independent of the governing political and public administration, created to address the grievances of the people against the government and its administration.

The Lokpal was established under the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act 2013 to inquire and investigate allegations of corruption against public functionaries who fall within the scope and ambit of this Act.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly Ajit Pawar on Sunday said they will corner the Eknath Shinde-led government during the legislature's winter session over agrarian distress and the state losing various investment projects.

Other issues like remarks by state Governor B S Koshyari on Shivaji Maharaj and the simmering border row with Karnataka are also likely to dominate the winter session.

