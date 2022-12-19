AICC steps in to smoothen ruffled feathers in T'gana Congress unit

Left Menu

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 19-12-2022 18:53 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 18:53 IST
AICC secretary Nadeem Javed began efforts on Monday to address the infighting in Telangana Congress with more than 10 PCC leaders resigning from their posts in response to the remarks of some senior leaders that those who ''migrated'' to Congress from other parties got prominence.

Javed is speaking to both the camps in a bid to resolve the situation, party sources said, expressing confidence that the matter would be addressed soon.

The more-than-10 leaders who quit on Sunday include sitting Congress MLA Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka) and former legislator Vem Narendar Reddy.

Former deputy chief minister in undivided Andhra Pradesh Damodar Rajanarasimha on Saturday, in an apparent reference to some of the former TDP leaders who joined the Congress, sought to know what message would it give to ''original Congress activists'' if those who ''migrated'' to the Congress from other parties got prominence in party posts.

He was flanked by Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, party Lok Sabha member N Uttam Kumar Reddy, former MP Madhu Yashki Goud and party MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy (known as Jagga Reddy) when he made the comments. The senior leaders held a meeting on Saturday.

The dissatisfaction of these leaders is seen as directed towards State Congress president and MP A Revanth Reddy.

Revanth Reddy, without directly responding to reporters' queries on the internal bickering, on Sunday said the party high command would look into all the issues.

After the Congress's poor performance in the recent bypoll to the Munugode Assembly constituency, the party's State unit has been facing the infighting as several party leaders expressed dissatisfaction over the recently-announced jumbo PCC committees.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

