'Discussions held on upcoming Bengal panchayat poll strategy': Union MoS Nisith Pramaik after BJP meeting

After a core-group meeting of the West Bengal unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday, Union Minister of State (MoS) Nisith Pramanik said discussions were held on the party's organisational structure in the state.

After a core-group meeting of the West Bengal unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday, Union Minister of State (MoS) Nisith Pramanik said discussions were held on the party's organisational structure in the state. Speaking to reporters, Pramanik said, "Discussions were held on Bengal's current situation and strategy for upcoming panchayat polls. We also discussed our organisational structure in Bengal."

He added that BJP national president JP Nadda gave his suggestions on strengthening the party's organisation. "Our national president JP Nadda gave suggestions on how we can work on strengthening our organisation," he added.

The panchayat elections in West Bengal are scheduled to be held early next year. (ANI)

