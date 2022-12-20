Left Menu

Congress MP gives suspension notice in Upper House for "meaningful discussion" over Tawang issue

A face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in the Tawang sector on December 9 led to minor injuries "to a few personnel" from both sides, sources said on Monday (December 12) and noted that both sides immediately disengaged from the area.

Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain on Tuesday gave the Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha for a "meaningful discussion" over the status quo of the recent border clash between India and China, asking the PM and the Govt of India to make a statement in this regard. A face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in the Tawang sector on December 9 led to minor injuries "to a few personnel" from both sides, sources said on Monday (December 12) and noted that both sides immediately disengaged from the area.

As per reports, the Chinese had come heavily prepared with around 300 soldiers but did not expect the Indian side also to be well prepared. On December 9, the People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops approached the LAC in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh which was contested by Indian troops in a firm and resolute manner. Earlier, the Congress had accused BJP of "silence" on the Chinese actions along the LAC and hit back at the party over its allegations of the Rajiv Gandhi foundation having got donations from the Chinese Embassy.

"What is wrong here? You answer why PM Modi is scared of China. Why does he not open his mouth in front of them? Why does he give them a clean chit and negate the sacrifices of our own jawans and insult them," Congress leader Pawan Khera asked yesterday. He alleged that the Foundation for which EAM S Jaishankar's son Dhruv Jaishankar works has received funds from the Chinese Embassy.

"It's in the public domain that money was taken by the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation. Organisations receive grants from everywhere in this manner. The organisation for which EAM's son works received grants from the Chinese Embassy thrice. We didn't level any allegations as to how funds are raised," Khera said. On December 13, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh informed the Rajya Sabha that China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops tried to transgress the Line of Actual Control in the Yangtse area of Tawang Sector in Arunachal Pradesh and unilaterally change the status quo but they were forced to retreat to their positions due to the timely intervention of Indian troops.

The Defence Minister assured the Upper House that "our forces are committed to protecting our territorial integrity and will continue to thwart any attempt made to alter the status quo". The Winter Session of the Parliament began on December 7 and will continue till December 29. (ANI)

