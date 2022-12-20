Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2022 16:38 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 16:27 IST
Google CEO Sundar Pichai calls on EAM Jaishankar
Sundar Pichai Image Credit: Flickr
India's digital transformation and global strategic developments figured prominently in a meeting on Tuesday between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.

On Monday, Pichai said Google is building voice and text search for over 100 Indian languages and will spend USD 75 million to support women-led startups in the country.

''Great to meet CEO, @Google and Alphabet, @sundarpichai today afternoon. Discussed India's digital transformation and global strategic developments,'' Jaishankar tweeted.

Pichai's meeting with Jaishankar came a day after he called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

