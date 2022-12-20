Google CEO Sundar Pichai calls on EAM Jaishankar
- Country:
- India
India's digital transformation and global strategic developments figured prominently in a meeting on Tuesday between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.
On Monday, Pichai said Google is building voice and text search for over 100 Indian languages and will spend USD 75 million to support women-led startups in the country.
''Great to meet CEO, @Google and Alphabet, @sundarpichai today afternoon. Discussed India's digital transformation and global strategic developments,'' Jaishankar tweeted.
Pichai's meeting with Jaishankar came a day after he called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pichai
- Narendra Modi
- Indian
- External
- India
- New Delhi
- Alphabet
- Jaishankar
- Sundar Pichai
ALSO READ
I kept telling myself I can do this: Mehidy Hasan Miraz after his match-winning knock against India
World Bank: Indian migrant workers from Singapore, other countries send home record USD100 billion in 2022
Visiting India is like visiting sixth of world: German Foreign Minister Baerbock
"Opportunity in crisis": Amitabh Kant says India's G20 Presidency will be positive, forward-looking
Clearer positioning of G20 on Ukraine war is thanks to India: German foreign minister