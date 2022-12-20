Left Menu

Stop favouring friends, start serving people reeling under inflation: Rahul to PM Modi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2022 18:32 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 18:32 IST
Stop favouring friends, start serving people reeling under inflation: Rahul to PM Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Tuesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop ''favouring friends'' and start serving people reeling under high inflation.

He highlighted that the Congress government in Rajasthan is providing gas cylinders at less than half the price provided by the Centre.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday announced at a rally in Alwar that the state government will provide Rs 500 subsidy on every LPG gas cylinder to the poor people of the state under the Ujjwala scheme.

''Rajasthan's Congress government's big announcement of providing gas cylinders for Rs 500 -- less than half the price of the Central government. Mr prime minister, stop favouring your 'friends' and serve the people hit hard by high inflation,'' Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Rahul Gandhi and his party have been attacking the prime minister and his government over the rise in prices of essential commodities, saying they are hurting the poor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

 Peru
2
Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

 India
3
Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

 Malaysia
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA lifts hold on Bluebird's sickle cell disease therapy; Medical device makers drop products as EU law sows chaos and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA lifts hold on Bluebird's sickle cell disease t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022