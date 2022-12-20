Left Menu

Cong's Ajay Maken welcomes Delhi LG's decision to recover Rs 97 cr from AAP for 'political ads'

Maken said he wrote to the lieutenant governor on October 4 and he had approached court five years ago over the matter.I was the first one to raise this issue and also filed a complaint with the Committee on Content Regulation in Government Advertising CCRGA.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2022 19:41 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 19:41 IST
Cong's Ajay Maken welcomes Delhi LG's decision to recover Rs 97 cr from AAP for 'political ads'
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Ajay Maken Tuesday welcomed Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena's decision to recover Rs 97 crore from AAP for political advertisements it published in the guise of government advertisements saying, the issue was raised by him five years ago. Maken said he wrote to the lieutenant governor on October 4 and he had approached court five years ago over the matter.

''I was the first one to raise this issue and also filed a complaint with the Committee on Content Regulation in Government Advertising (CCRGA). We also approached courts then. I wrote a letter on October 4 this year to the LG and glad that he took this decision,'' he said.

In 2016, a complaint was filed by the senior Congress leader with the CCRGA, set up by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, over the issue. The CCRGA had then directed the AAP-led Delhi government to reimburse the state exchequer the costs incurred on the advertisements from the party.

The LG in his orders to the chief secretary also directed that all advertisements since September 2016 be referred to the CCRGA for vetting and ascertaining if they are in consonance with Supreme Court guidelines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

 Peru
2
Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

 India
3
Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

 Malaysia
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA lifts hold on Bluebird's sickle cell disease therapy; Medical device makers drop products as EU law sows chaos and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA lifts hold on Bluebird's sickle cell disease t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022