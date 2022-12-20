PM Modi, Cong chief Kharge enjoy millet lunch at Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and other MPs, enjoyed a lunch at the Parliament where millet dishes were served. The lunch, also attended by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, former Prime Minister H D Devegowda and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, was hosted by Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar to promote use of millets.

“As we prepare to mark 2023 as the International Year of Millets, attended a sumptuous lunch in Parliament where millet dishes were served. Good to see participation from across party lines,” PM Modi tweeted and also shared some pictures of the lunch.

The United Nations has declared the year 2023 as the International Year of Millets on the initiative of Prime Minister Modi, Tomar had said last month. Millet khichdi, ragi dosa, jowar roti, bajra churma, and bajra cake were among the delicacies enjoyed by the parliamentarians.

The Centre notified millet as a nutritious cereal in April, 2018, and millet has also been included in the Poshan Mission campaign.

