Gujarat elections proved people support sincere leadership : Governor

Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat in his address to the Assembly on Tuesday said the recently-held Assembly elections proved that the people of the state support sincere leadership, clear policies and genuine intentions.

The BJP led by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel retained power by winning a record 156 out of 182 seats in the elections held earlier this month.

Acharya Devvrat addressed a day-long session of the newly formed 15th Assembly here on Tuesday.

''The people have proved in this election that they certainly support the sincere leadership, clear policies and genuine intentions. Gujarat has made a remarkable contribution to the development of India with a well-planned and holistic development approach,'' said the Governor. The new government ''is committed to take Gujarat to a new height with novel confidence on the development path paved by the beloved Prime Minister of India Shri Narendrabhai Modi'', he added.

''My government has strengthened the basic facilities like electricity, water, housing, ration, education and health to make every Gujarati a pioneer with the spirit of Antyodaya to Sarvodaya with the support of the Central Government led by PM Narendrabhai Modi,'' Devvrat said.

With the Congress staging a walkout, only five AAP MLAs were present on the opposition side during the discussion on the motion to thank the Governor for his address.

Speaking during the discussion, BJP MLA Purnesh Modi, without naming the AAP, said a party which was planning to capture power by offering `revdi' (freebies) lost deposits in more than 100 seats.

When AAP MLA from Botad, Umesh Makwana, objected to the `revdi' remark, Speaker Shankar Chaudhary asked Purnesh Modi to refrain from using that word.

Another AAP MLA, Chaitar Vasava, who won from tribal-reserved Dediapada seat, said despite the tall claims made in the Governor's address, people in his constituency are still deprived of basic amenities such as drinking water.

