Will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job: Twitter owner Elon Musk

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 21-12-2022 10:58 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 10:50 IST
Twitter Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Twitter's new billionaire owner Elon Musk has said that he will resign as the social media company's chief executive as soon as he finds "someone foolish enough to take the job". "I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams," he tweeted Tuesday.

Musk added the tweet to his earlier post on Sunday in which he had asked in an online poll if he should step down as head of Twitter.

"I will abide by the results of this poll," he had said.

In the poll, 57.5 per cent of the voters had said he should resign, while 42.5 per cent had voted no.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

