AP CM turns 50, PM Modi extends greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended his birthday wish to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who turned 50.

In a tweet, Modi said, "Best wishes to Andhra Pradesh CM Shri @ysjagan Garu on his birthday. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life." On the occasion of Jagan's birthday, the ruling YSR Congress party organized several programmes, besides cutting cakes across the state.

