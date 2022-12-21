Kremlin: Putin will not address Russian parliament before end of year

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin will not make a traditional annual address to Russia's parliament before the end of the year.

The timing of the address has been the subject of speculation in Russian media. Nearly 10 months into the war in Ukraine, the Kremlin also said last week that Putin would not hold his traditional annual news conference this month.

