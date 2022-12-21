Left Menu

Kremlin: Putin will not address Russian parliament before end of year

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 21-12-2022 15:04 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 15:00 IST
Kremlin: Putin will not address Russian parliament before end of year
Russian President Vladimir Putin Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin will not make a traditional annual address to Russia's parliament before the end of the year.

The timing of the address has been the subject of speculation in Russian media. Nearly 10 months into the war in Ukraine, the Kremlin also said last week that Putin would not hold his traditional annual news conference this month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-first trial; Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-millimetre hole

Science News Roundup: Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-fi...

 Global
2
ICTP–IAEA College launches virtual course on fusion applications

ICTP–IAEA College launches virtual course on fusion applications

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-millimetre hole; Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-first trial

Science News Roundup: Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-mil...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca wins EU backing for heart drug, but suffers lung cancer setback; China's capital Beijing to speed up imports of COVID drugs - official and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca wins EU backing for heart drug, but suffers...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022