Those politicizing empowerment of BSF are promoting drug trafficking: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said in Lok Sabha that the security of borders is the responsibility of the central government and those politicizing this issue are promoting the drug menace. Speaking at Lok Sabha, Shah said, "Borders are the responsibility of the Central government, but when we give rights to BSF, it is said that the rights of States are being taken away. Now how will BSF work there? BSF seizes drugs but does not have the right to file the case. Those politicizing this issue are promoting drug trafficking."

"Agencies cannot work without rights, they have to be given rights. We should show faith in our agencies," he said. Further, replying to the debate under rule 193 on the "Problem of drug abuse in the country and steps taken by the government," Shah said that the drug menace is a serious problem which is destroying generations and the profits being made from drugs are utilised for terrorism as well.

He said that Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) can conduct probes across the country. "NCB is ready to help each and every state if there's a need to do an inter-state probe. Even the NIA can help the states if the probe needs to be conducted outside the country," he added.

Shah also reiterated the Centre's zero-tolerance policy against drug abuse. "Our government policy is very clear: those consuming drugs are victims. We should be sensitive towards them and give victims a conducive atmosphere for their rehabilitation. But those involved in drug trafficking should not be spared," he said. Shah urged the States and Union Territories to work in synergy against the drug menace. "All the states and UTs have to together fight against the drug menace. We need to stop the entry of drugs through borders, ports and airports. The revenue department, NCB and anti-narcotics agencies have to work against the menace of being on the same page," he said.

He asserted that the central government has a zero-tolerance policy towards the issue of drugs. "Those countries promoting terrorism in our country are using the profits from drugs for the same. The presence of this dirty money also gradually makes our economy hollow," the Minister added. Shah said the agencies have identified the routes of supply of drugs in 472 districts and a large amount of seizures have been made from these areas.

"The States where the maximum amount of drugs are seized does not mean that there are more drugs. It means these States are doing more work," the Union Home Minister said. "Drugs are coming from gulf countries and people involved in it have been arrested while factories have been sealed. On the basis of this, raids were conducted in 12 states and people were arrested there too," Shah said.

He said the Centre made five different modules of narcotics training and these training programmes are made available at the district level. In addition, the central government is setting up six regional labs for narcotics sample testing, to ensure there is no delay in investigation and no one gets bail. "We have mapped the drug network across the states. No matter how big the criminal is, in the next two years there'll be a situation that they'll be behind bars," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)