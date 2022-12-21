Karamjeet Singh elected president of ad hoc Haryana gurdwara committee

Karamjeet Singh was on Wednesday elected president of the ad hoc Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, officials said here.

A meeting of the committee nominated by the Haryana government was held at the Mini Secretariat here, during which its office bearers were elected, they said.

The meeting was presided by Deputy Commissioner, Kurukshetra, Shantanu Sharma, along with Election Commissioner of Haryana Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Mani Ram Sharma.

Baba Karamjeet Singh from Yamuna Nager was elected president. Other office bearers elected to the ad-hoc body include senior vice-president Bhupendra Singh, junior vice-president, Gurmeet Singh, general secretary Gurvinder Singh Dhamija and joint secretary Mohan Jeet Singh, the officials said, adding that the elections were held amid tight security arrangements.

Jagdish Singh Jhinda, a former president of the HSGPC, had earlier resigned from the ad hoc committee, accusing the government of politically interfering in the affairs of the Sikh community.

Outgoing president of HSGMC Baljit Singh Daduwal boycotted the election meeting, while Didar Singh Nalvi also walked out of it.

Nalvi alleged that the entire procedure of the election was illegal for various reasons. He said that while the total strength of the ad hoc committee is 41, the state government had only nominated 38 members.

Meanwhile, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee chief Harjinder Singh Dhami rejected the election of office-bearers of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC), a body which he said was being formed with government intervention.

The SGPC president said in Amritsar that ''the separate Haryana gurdwara committee being made forcibly with the intervention of anti-Sikh ideological powers and governments is not in the interest of Sikhs''.

