Ahead of Zelenskiy address, U.S. Senate backs new ambassador to Russia
Reuters | Updated: 21-12-2022 22:32 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 22:32 IST
The U.S. Senate on Wednesday backed the confirmation of Lynne Tracy as President Joe Biden's nominee to be ambassador to Russia, hours before Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was to become the rare wartime world leader to address a joint meeting of Congress.
As voting continued, senators were backing Tracy by an overwhelming 56-1.
Tracy, a career diplomat and current ambassador to Armenia, will be the first woman to serve as U.S. ambassador to Russia.
