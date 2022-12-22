Biden: We know Putin has no intention of stopping 'this cruel war'

President Joe Biden said Russia's Vladimir Putin has no intention of stopping "this cruel war" against Ukraine and said it is "just outrageous" what Putin is doing, targeting orphanages and schools in Ukraine.

"You're open to pursuing a just peace," Biden told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy during a press conference at the White House, but that Putin has "no intention of stopping this cruel war."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)