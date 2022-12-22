MP: Cong's no-trust motion against Chouhan govt defeated in Assembly; session adjourned sine die

Left Menu

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 22-12-2022 14:28 IST | Created: 22-12-2022 14:28 IST
The no-confidence motion moved by the opposition Congress against the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government in Madhya Pradesh was defeated by a voice vote in the state Assembly on Thursday following which the session was adjourned sine die.

The motion, on which a discussion was held for two days, was defeated amid ruckus by the opposition. The Congress had moved the no-confidence motion against the Chouhan government on Wednesday, targeting it over law and order, unemployment, inflation, corruption, 'discrimination' against the opposition legislators, atrocities against women and tribals, farmers' problems and other issues.

The debate on the motion saw several heated exchanges. It started around 12.20 pm on Wednesday and continued till 12.35 am without a break, for more than 12 hours and ended with the walkout staged by the Congress legislators. While replying to the debate on no-trust move at 11 am on Thursday, CM Chouhan refuted all the allegations levelled by the opposition.

After that, Speaker Girish Goutam adjourned the House sine die ahead of its schedule. The five-day Assembly session, which began Monday, was scheduled to conclude on December 23.

