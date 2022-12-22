Left Menu

NCP's Jayant Patil suspended from Maha Assembly for rest of winter session for remark against Speaker

Senior Nationalist Congress Party NCP leader Jayant Patil was suspended from the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Thursday for the rest of the winter session for his alleged derogatory remark against Speaker Rahul Narvekar.Patil made the remark against Narvekar that triggered uproar in the House.Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandrakant Patil moved the suspension motion against Jayant Patil, who is the NCPs state unit chief.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 22-12-2022 16:17 IST | Created: 22-12-2022 16:10 IST
NCP's Jayant Patil suspended from Maha Assembly for rest of winter session for remark against Speaker
Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jayant Patil was suspended from the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Thursday for the rest of the winter session for his alleged derogatory remark against Speaker Rahul Narvekar.

Patil made the remark against Narvekar that triggered uproar in the House.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandrakant Patil moved the suspension motion against Jayant Patil, who is the NCP's state unit chief. The motion was passed by a voice vote. Jayant Patil has been a member of the House for over three decades. The session of the state legislature, which began on Monday, will continue till December 30.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe's Solar Orbiter spots two snakes slithering across Sun’s surface: Check out this video

Europe's Solar Orbiter spots two snakes slithering across Sun’s surface: Che...

 Global
2
SPECIAL REPORT-Ex-academic forges a new career rallying Trump faithful behind voter-fraud claims

SPECIAL REPORT-Ex-academic forges a new career rallying Trump faithful behin...

 United States
3
NASA gets close glimpse of a massive black hole tearing apart a wandering star: Watch video

NASA gets close glimpse of a massive black hole tearing apart a wandering st...

 Global
4
(Updated) Space Station conducts maneuver to avoid orbital debris; crew not in any danger, says NASA

(Updated) Space Station conducts maneuver to avoid orbital debris; crew not ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022