T'gana CM, political leaders mourn death of Army personnel in Sikkim road accident

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 23-12-2022 22:38 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 22:38 IST
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and leaders of various political parties in the state expressed grief over the demise of 16 army personnel in an accident in Sikkim.

Rao expressed his sympathy to the bereaved families and urged the Centre to extend support to the kin of the deceased soldiers, an official release said.

Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar described the death of the Army personnel as a great loss to the country and said he salutes the jawans who passed away while on their way to serve the country at the border.

State Congress Chief Revanth Reddy, also a Lok Sabha member, said the countrymen would never forget the services of the brave soldiers to the nation.

He demanded a probe into the death of such large number of soldiers in a road mishap, a party release said.

Sixteen Indian Army personnel, including three Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) were killed in a road accident when the vehicle they were travelling in fell into a gorge while negotiating a sharp turn at Zema in North Sikkim.

