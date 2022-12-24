Left Menu

PM Modi expresses grief at deaths in brick kiln mishap in Bihar, announces compensation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed grief at the loss of lives following explosion at a brick kiln in Bihars Motihari and announced ex-gratia compensation for the victims families.At least six persons were killed and 10 injured in the explosion in East Champaran district on Friday evening.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed grief at the loss of lives following an explosion at a brick kiln in Bihar's Motihari and announced ex-gratia compensation for the victims' families.

At least six persons were killed and 10 injured in the explosion in the East Champaran district on Friday evening. The toll could go up as some of the injured were in critical condition, officials said.

The PMO tweeted quoting Modi, ''Pained by the loss of lives due to a mishap at a brick kiln in Motihari. Condolences to the bereaved families. Prayers with the injured. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lahks from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000.''

