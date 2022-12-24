Left Menu

PM Modi congratulates Fiji's Sitiveni Rabuka

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2022 17:21 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 17:18 IST
PM Modi congratulates Fiji's Sitiveni Rabuka
Sitiveni Rabuka Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Fiji's Sitiveni Rabuka on his election as the leader of his country.

''I look forward to working together to further strengthen the close and long-standing relations between India and Fiji,'' Modi tweeted.

Rabuka was sworn in as Fiji's prime minister on Saturday, capping a tense week in a fragile Pacific democracy where the former military commander first held office more than two decades ago.

The 74-year-old won the nomination by one vote over incumbent Frank Bainimarama at a sitting of the Fijian Parliament in Suva.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug; BioNTech starts human trial to test malaria vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder d...

 Global
2
SPECIAL REPORT-The Michigan lawyer pushing Trump’s voter-fraud fictions in U.S. courts

SPECIAL REPORT-The Michigan lawyer pushing Trump’s voter-fraud fictions in U...

 United States
3
No oxygen needed for these minerals to form on Mars

No oxygen needed for these minerals to form on Mars

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccines for German expatriates in China have arrived at German embassy; Merck's COVID pill does not cut hospitalization, death rates in many vaccinated adults - study and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccines for German expatriates in China have ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022