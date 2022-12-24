Left Menu

BJP govt at Centre should apologise for `misleading' people on Ram Setu: Bhupesh Baghel

Responding to a question about Union Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singhs statement in Parliament on Ram Setu, Baghel said, When the Congress government at the Centre said the same thing, we were branded as anti-Ram.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-12-2022 20:52 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 20:36 IST
BJP govt at Centre should apologise for `misleading' people on Ram Setu: Bhupesh Baghel
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel [File Photo/ANI] Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Union government should apologise for ''misleading'' the country on the Ram Setu issue, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said on Saturday, adding that when the Congress-led UPA government stated the same thing in the past, it was dubbed as ''anti-Ram''.

He was speaking to reporters at a helipad here. Responding to a question about Union Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh's statement in Parliament on Ram Setu, Baghel said, "When the Congress government (at the Centre) said the same thing, we were branded as anti-Ram. ''The government of these so-called devotees of Lord Ram stated in Parliament that there is no solid evidence of it (Ram Setu), so now in which category they should be put? They should apologise for misleading people.'' The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) too did not comment on the government's stand, and had they been real devotees of Ram, they would have criticized the government, the Congress leader added.

Replying to the question whether the existence of Ram Setu or submerged city of Dwarka can be proven through satellite images, Union minister Singh had said in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday that Indian satellites have acquired high resolution images over Ram Setu region connecting India and Sri Lanka.

However, satellite images cannot provide direct information about the origin and age of this structure, he had said.

''Through space technology we have been able to discover pieces and islands, some kind of limestone shoals, which of course, can't be accurately said to be remnants or parts of a bridge. But they do have a certain amount of continuity in location through which some surmises can be drawn. ''So, what I am trying to say in short is that it is difficult to actually pinpoint the exact structure that existed there, but there is some kind of an indication, direct or indirect, that those structures have existed,'' the Union minister had stated.

Earlier on Saturday, CM Baghel unveiled the trophy of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup during a welcome ceremony held at his residence in Raipur. The world cup will start in Odisha from January 13.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug; BioNTech starts human trial to test malaria vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder d...

 Global
2
SPECIAL REPORT-The Michigan lawyer pushing Trump’s voter-fraud fictions in U.S. courts

SPECIAL REPORT-The Michigan lawyer pushing Trump’s voter-fraud fictions in U...

 United States
3
No oxygen needed for these minerals to form on Mars

No oxygen needed for these minerals to form on Mars

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccines for German expatriates in China have arrived at German embassy; Merck's COVID pill does not cut hospitalization, death rates in many vaccinated adults - study and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccines for German expatriates in China have ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022