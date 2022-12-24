BJP govt at Centre should apologise for `misleading' people on Ram Setu: Bhupesh Baghel

The Union government should apologise for ''misleading'' the country on the Ram Setu issue, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said on Saturday, adding that when the Congress-led UPA government stated the same thing in the past, it was dubbed as ''anti-Ram''.

He was speaking to reporters at a helipad here. Responding to a question about Union Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh's statement in Parliament on Ram Setu, Baghel said, "When the Congress government (at the Centre) said the same thing, we were branded as anti-Ram. ''The government of these so-called devotees of Lord Ram stated in Parliament that there is no solid evidence of it (Ram Setu), so now in which category they should be put? They should apologise for misleading people.'' The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) too did not comment on the government's stand, and had they been real devotees of Ram, they would have criticized the government, the Congress leader added.

Replying to the question whether the existence of Ram Setu or submerged city of Dwarka can be proven through satellite images, Union minister Singh had said in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday that Indian satellites have acquired high resolution images over Ram Setu region connecting India and Sri Lanka.

However, satellite images cannot provide direct information about the origin and age of this structure, he had said.

''Through space technology we have been able to discover pieces and islands, some kind of limestone shoals, which of course, can't be accurately said to be remnants or parts of a bridge. But they do have a certain amount of continuity in location through which some surmises can be drawn. ''So, what I am trying to say in short is that it is difficult to actually pinpoint the exact structure that existed there, but there is some kind of an indication, direct or indirect, that those structures have existed,'' the Union minister had stated.

