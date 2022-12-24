Left Menu

Maharashtra Kesari competition to be held in Pune, will think of Ahmednagar leg later, says Pawar

PTI | Pune | Updated: 24-12-2022 21:03 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 21:03 IST
Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday said he had resolved a dispute between two groups in the wrestling association in Maharashtra after meeting the president of the Wrestling Federation of India.

Queried on the prestigious Maharashtra Kesari competition, Pawar said both opposing groups in the state wrestling association wanted to host the event.

''The first one will be held in Pune and then we will think of the one proposed in Ahmednagar. I will attend the competition after checking the dates,'' Pawar, chief of the Maharashtra State Wrestling Association, said.

The Maharashtra Kesari is an Indian-style wrestling competition and the latest edition is scheduled to be held in January here.

