Sikkim accident: Lance Naik Somvir Singh cremated at his native village in Haryana

The mortal remains of Lance Naik Somvir Singh, who was among the 16 army personnel killed in an accident in Sikkim, were consigned to flames at his native village here on Sunday with full state honours.Sixteen soldiers lost their lives when the truck they were travelling in plunged inn a gorge in Sikkim on Friday.The mortal remains of Singh, who belonged to the 113 Engineers Regiment, reached here Sunday morning.

PTI | Hisar | Updated: 25-12-2022 16:03 IST | Created: 25-12-2022 16:03 IST
Sixteen soldiers lost their lives when the truck they were travelling in plunged inn a gorge in Sikkim on Friday.

The mortal remains of Singh, who belonged to the 113 Engineers Regiment, reached here Sunday morning. As soon as the body reached his home, the martyr's mother and father kissed his forehead while his sister and brother saluted him. His wife was seen crying inconsolably. Scores of people, including villagers, paid their last tributes to him and shouted slogans in favour of the martyr.

His three-year-old daughter and one-year-old son lit the pyre. Minister of state Anoop Dhanak, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Jaibir Yadav, army personnel and other officials attended the cremation.

Lance Naik Somvir Singh was commissioned into the army on 26 June, 2015. He had come to the village on a 55-day leave and resumed duty last week. Somvir's younger brother Surender also joined the Army in 2018. Surender is currently posted in Pune.

