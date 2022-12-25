Left Menu

Politics on religious conversion harming the country: Mayawati

Updated: 25-12-2022 18:55 IST
BSP Chief Mayawati on Sunday said that the ruckus created in the country over religious conversion is inappropriate and worrying. ''When done with force, everything is bad. And changing one’s religion with bad intention and forcing someone to change his religion, both are wrong,'' she said in a tweet in Hindi.

''Hence, it is necessary to see and understand this issue in the right perspective. The fundamentalist politics which is being done over this issue will only harm the country,'' she said.

She also wished the people, especially Christians, on Christmas, and said, ''Under our secular Constitution, like people of all other religions in the country, these people (Christians) may also live their lives happily, peacefully and prosperously. This is my wish.'' PTI NAV VN VN

