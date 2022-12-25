'Divyang' can be helped lead normal lives with assistive devices: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday here distributed wheelchairs and tricycles to several people with disabilities and said such things help them lead a normal lifestyle.

Adityanath was at the Atal Swasthya Mela-3 'Seva hee Sarkaar.' Addressing the gathering, he said, ''When any 'divyang' gets an assistive device, then they consider themselves complete, and can look forward to leading a normal life.'' Adityanath distributed artificial limbs, tricycles, wheelchairs, and other such devices to persons with disabilities, the UP government said in a statement here.

At the conclusion of the two-day fair, the Chief Minister met several children with disabilities and gave them tricycles and wheelchairs in grant, the statement added.

Paying tribute to the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Adityanath said the entire country is paying tributes to Lucknow's pride Atal ji on his birth anniversary. He said India is growing as a model democracy under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Referring to the upcoming Global Investors Summit, Adityanath said, ''The first event of the Global Investors Summit is going to be held in February 2023. We have to be ready to welcome thousands of entrepreneurs and investors.'' ''Through this, investment of lakhs of crores will come and lakhs of jobs will be created. Some events related to G-20 are also slated to be held in Lucknow. It is a matter of pride for every citizen to be associated with it,'' he said. Adityanath said work of 'One District, One Medical College' is being done on a war footing.

The government, he said, is working to provide consultation and telemedicine facilities in villages where doctors are not available.

