Iran’s Guards arrest seven people linked to UK over protests - statement

Reuters | Updated: 25-12-2022 21:19 IST | Created: 25-12-2022 21:19 IST
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards arrested seven people on Sunday including dual nationals linked to the United Kingdom over anti-government protests, according to a statement published by state media.

"Seven main leaders of the recent protests related to the UK were detained by intelligence services of the IRGC (Revolutionary Guards) including dual nationals who were trying to leave the country," the statement read.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

