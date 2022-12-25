Modi congratulates Prachanda on being elected Nepal's PM
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Pushpa Kamal Dahal ''Prachanda'' on Sunday on being elected as the new leader of Nepal and said he looks forward to working with him to further strengthen the friendship between the two countries.
CPN-Maoist Centre chairman Prachanda was appointed Nepal's new prime minister after the former guerrilla leader dramatically broke away from the five-party ruling alliance led by the Nepali Congress, ending the political uncertainty after last month's general elections failed to produce a clear winner.
''Warmest congratulations @cmprachanda on being elected as the Prime Minister of Nepal. The unique relationship between India and Nepal is based on deep cultural connect and warm people-to-people ties. I look forward to working together with you to further strengthen this friendship,'' Modi said in a tweet.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- India
- Nepal
- Prachanda
- CPN-Maoist Centre
ALSO READ
Indian man gets 6 months jail for starting fire outside former lover’s fiance’s home in Singapore: Report
US presents garment retailer Gap One with corporate excellence award for responsible operations in India during COVID-19
Gave away too many boundaries, fielding not upto the mark: Indian skipper Harmanpreet after loss to Australia in 1st T20I
India remains "concerned on volatile security situation" in eastern Congo: Kamboj
India abstains on UNSC resolution exempting aid from sanctions, says terror groups in neighbourhood take advantage of carve-outs