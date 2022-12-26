Gujarat victory will have "positive impact" on 2024 Lok Sabha polls, change entire political picture: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday noted that the BJP's massive victory in the recently concluded Gujarat Assembly polls will change the "entire political picture", while also confiding that it will have a "positive impact" on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Citing the historic win of the BJP in 2022 in which the party bagged the most number of seats breaking its own and state's best record, Shah said that the results were a testimony of Gujarat being a "stronghold" of the party.

The Home Minister's remarks came while addressing the felicitation program of newly-elected MLAs organized by Surat City and District BJP virtually on Sunday. "Many new parties came in this election, and made different claims and guarantees, but all these parties were crushed after the results. The results showed that the people of Gujarat were ready to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP. Today, this massive victory has served as a strong message to the country that the Gujarat region was and will remain the stronghold of the BJP," Shah said.

"This victory in the Gujarat Assembly elections is a source of enthusiasm, inspiration and energy for workers across the country. This victory will change the entire political picture and the results will have a positive impact on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as well," he added while also congratulating Gujarat BJP chief CR Paatil, and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel among others on the victory. Also congratulating the party workers, Shah said that the record-breaking results in the 2022 assembly elections are due to the workers from the booth level-page committee of the BJP to the state president.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has immense popularity among the people of the country and Gujarat and that is the reason why he has won 26 out of 26 seats in Gujarat twice in the Lok Sabha," Shah said. He also mentioned PM Modi's electoral visits across the state during the election campaign in the state and said that it brought a "pro-BJP storm" in Gujarat which was converted into votes by the party workers.

"After the election visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gujarat, a pro-BJP storm broke out and the workers converted it into votes," he said. The Home Minister lauded the BJP's developmental push in the tribal and far-flung areas of the state and said that the party has set an example of a transparent and honest government under which no scam has taken place in the state.

"In 1990 and again from 1998 till today till 2022, Gujarati people have continuously reposed faith in BJP under the leadership of PM Modi. BJP has led development in far-flung areas including tribal, jungle, Sagar and Kutch. Apart from this, the BJP has set an example of a transparent, honest and dedicated government without a single scam in its rule so far. Today there is BJP from Gandhinagar to Gram Panchayat," he said. Citing the double-engine government in the state and at the Centre, Shah said that numerous schemes were transformed into reality on the ground.

"Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, many schemes of the Central and State Governments were brought to the ground, and new dimensions of development were created," he said. Shah further appreciated the BJP workers and said that they have worked hard, reached door to door, maintained contact and apprised the people about all the achievements of the government.

Giving a message to the party workers, Shah said that the state government has to fulfil the expectations of the people. "For the next five years, we all have to worry about taking PM Modi's message and public welfare schemes to the people. The responsibility of the BJP has increased, we have to fulfil the hopes and expectations of the people," he said.

The BJP won a whopping 156 seats of the 182 seats in the Assembly elections of which the counting of votes was done on December 8. (ANI)

