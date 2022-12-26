Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman admitted to AIIMS Delhi for a routine check-up: Official sources
The 63-year-old minister was admitted to a private ward of the hospital around 12 pm, official sources said. Sources also added she was admitted to AIIMS Delhi for a routine check-up.
On Saturday, Nirmala Sitharaman attended the 35th annual convocation of The Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University in Chennai. The finance minister observed that medical education in Tamil Nadu should be taught in Tamil language as there was a definite need towards strengthening it.
