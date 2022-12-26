Left Menu

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman admitted to AIIMS Delhi for a routine check-up: Official sources

The 63-year-old minister was admitted to a private ward of the hospital around 12 pm, official sources said. Sources also added she was admitted to AIIMS Delhi for a routine check-up.

ANI | Updated: 26-12-2022 14:18 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 14:16 IST
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman admitted to AIIMS Delhi for a routine check-up: Official sources
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had been admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi on Monday. The 63-year-old minister was admitted to a private ward of the hospital around 12 pm, official sources said. Sources also added she was admitted to AIIMS Delhi for a routine check-up.

On Saturday, Nirmala Sitharaman attended the 35th annual convocation of The Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University in Chennai. The finance minister observed that medical education in Tamil Nadu should be taught in Tamil language as there was a definite need towards strengthening it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug; China's stretched health system braces for peak in COVID infections and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder d...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners', says prosecutor; World is starving for peace, Pope Francis says in Christmas message and more

World News Roundup: Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners',...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: President Biden and first lady meet with patients at Children's National Hospital; Capitol riot panel's final report sets out case to try Trump and more

US Domestic News Roundup: President Biden and first lady meet with patients ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA changes Plan B label to say it does not cause abortion; China's Zhejiang has 1 million daily COVID cases, expected to double and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA changes Plan B label to say it does not cause ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022