Ukraine's Zelenskiy seeks India PM Modi's help with 'peace formula'
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 26-12-2022 19:37 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 19:35 IST
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday said he sought India's help with implementing a "peace formula" in a phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"I had a phone call with PM Narendra Modi and wished a successful G20 presidency," Zelenskiy wrote on Twitter. "It was on this platform that I announced the peace formula and now I count on India's participation in its implementation."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
