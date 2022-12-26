Delhi govt running away from discussion on important issues: BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused the Delhi government on Monday of running away from a discussion on important issues and urged Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to convene an Assembly session immediately.

The saffron party also alleged that the Arvind Kejriwal government is flouting the rule of holding three major Assembly sessions in a calendar year and said while the winter sessions of most of the state assemblies as well as Parliament have been held this year, ''nothing is known about the winter session of the Delhi Assembly''.

A delegation of BJP MLAs from Delhi, led by Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, met the LG on Monday and put forward its demand that the Assembly session should be called in accordance with rules so that ''democratic and constitutional traditions could be followed''.

The members of the delegation also told Saxena that people want solutions to several burning issues that the city is facing.

Apart from Bidhuri, MLAs Mohan Singh Bisht, OP Sharma, Jitendra Mahajan, Anil Bajpai, Abhay Verma and Ajay Mahawar were part of the delegation.

''The danger of corona is once again rising. Pollution in Delhi is also poisoning the air and the government has no solution. Tests have stopped in mohalla clinics and medicines are missing. Doctors of mohalla clinics are not getting salaries for four months. Ration is not being distributed in Delhi for two months, whereas the central government has issued ration to more than 72 lakh people,'' the BJP said in a statement.

''Public transport in Delhi has collapsed and DTC buses are catching fire every day. The pension of the elderly has stopped and they are very disappointed. Contract employees of all departments, including DTC, are not getting salaries. Instead of answering these problems, the Delhi government is running away from the Assembly session,'' it alleged.

