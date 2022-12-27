Din in Maha council as opposition raises 'insult' to iconic figures, Fadnavis targets Rahul over remarks against Savarkar

The Maharashtra Legislative Council witnessed uproar on Tuesday over alleged controversial comments made by state Governor B S Koshyari, state minister Chandrakant Patil and some other leaders in the recent past.

Following the uproar over the issue and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' attack on Rahul Gandhi for his remarks against freedom fighter V D Savarkar during Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Upper House of the state legislature was adjourned for the day.

A discussion was initiated by Leader of Opposition Ambadas Danve who objected to comments made by Koshyari regarding Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and by cabinet minister Chandrakant Patil about social reformers B R Ambedkar and Jyotiba Phule besides some other leaders.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) faction leader Anil Parab said, “Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is the greatest personality of Maharashtra. The government should introduce a bill along the lines of Uttar Pradesh to punish those who insult iconic personalities by making absurd statements”.

Responding to it, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis referred to the remarks made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi against V D Savarkar when 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' was passing through Maharashtra.

Rahul had said Savarkar had helped the British and also wrote a mercy petition to the then rulers. ''I was surprised Shiv Sena leaders like Danve and Anil Parab didn't say a single word against Rahul Gandhi who had allegedly insulted Savarkar. Why no one from Shiv Sena condemned Gandhi's words?'' he asked.

Irked by Fadnavis' statement, Congress MLCs asked deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe to intervene, but she refused to interrupt Fadnavis.

“I am against the passing of any derogatory or insulting remarks but selectively targeting certain people should not be tolerated.

“I am ok if you do not give Bharat Ratna to Savarkar but at least stop insulting him,” Fadnavis said.

Fadnavis said the Opposition is presenting a one-sided picture in the House. “Satara MP (Rajya Sabha) Udayanraje Bhosale, a descendant of Shivaji Maharaj, was the first to raise the demand for the bill (as demanded by Parab). Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut had asked for proof to Udayanraje that he is the descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj,” said Fadnavis.

He said NCP legislator Amol Mitkari has compared the party chief Sharad Pawar with Lord Vitthal. Fadnavis also read out statements made by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare and said they are ''insulting'' to Hindu gods.

He mentioned a tweet put up by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Rahul Kanal in which the latter morphed a picture of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj with Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray.

Recalling a statement made by RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav against the Thackeray family, Fadnavis criticised Aaditya for meeting Lalu's son and Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav in Patna.

The Opposition and treasury benches indulged in a war of words when Fadnavis targeted Rahul Gandhi over his remarks against Savarkar.

Amid sloganeering from both sides, Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe adjourned the proceedings for the day.

