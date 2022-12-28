"Why is BJP celebrating Telangana HC's verdict in MLA poaching case": KTR slams Kishan Reddy

Bharat Rashtra Samithi working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday came down heavily on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Union Minister Kishan Reddy for celebrating the high court's verdict of transferring the MLAs' poaching case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and for calling it "BJP's victory". Posing a number of questions to Kishan Reddy, KTR said the true colours of the BJP leaders came out.

"When the accused Swamijis were caught openly, you said you had no connection with them and now when the case is transferred to the CBI, you are celebrating it. Is it because the case is now with your puppet agency?" KTR said. The minister questioned if they (BJP) have no connection with the accused why did they move the court multiple times and interfered in the investigation.

"You are now publicly claiming that the BJP will get a clean chit as the case is with CBI. This only proves how the central investigation agencies are compromised in the ruling of the BJP," KTR said. He remarked that earlier the accused used to feel afraid if the case got transferred to the CBI, but now they are celebrating.

KTR alleged that the BJP has overtaken the Congress party in misusing the investigating agencies. "Earlier, people used to call the CBI, but now people are calling it 'Central BJP Investigation'," he said.

KTR dared Kishan Reddy if they are ready for a narco analysis and lie detector test on the accused to ascertain if the BJP has any relationship with the accused. "We don't have any need to denounce the BJP. They were already denounced by the public itself for their eight-year rule," he said.

The minister added that as the BJP doesn't have any achievement on their name to claim they are resorting to vicious propaganda on the opposition parties. "Is it not true that your party is poaching MLAs and toppling the democratically-elected state governments?" the minister questioned.

He added that the BJP's Operation Lotus failed miserably in Telangana and got they are caught red-handed. KTR said that the nation knows how the investigation will be done by BJP's puppets.

"BJP can't escape the punishment in the people's court," he said. Earlier, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy welcomed the decision of the Telangana High Court to transfer the MLA poaching case to CBI while also disbanding the Special Investigation Team set up by the state government to conduct the probe.

The Union Minister said that the decision is a "slap in the face of the KCR government". "I hereby welcome the judgement of the Hon'ble Highcourt in a fake case of MLAs' purchase. The Judgement of Hon'ble High Court quashing the very constitution of SIT in the fabricated 'MLAs' purchase case' is a slap in the face of KCR government," he said.

Reddy said that the court's order is a vindication of the BJP's stance that the case is fabricated with no substance to it. "The High Court is categorical in nailing the lies of KCR. The judgement vindicates the stance of BJP that the whole episode is the creation of KCR who is feeling frustrated with the fact that the people are furious with his dynastic rule," he said.

"KCR committed a heinous crime by dragging national leaders who have a proven track record of integrity into the matter," Reddy added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)