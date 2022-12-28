Left Menu

Opposition stages protest in Maha Vidhan Bhavan, sticks to demand of minister Sattar's resignation

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 28-12-2022 12:49 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 12:49 IST
Opposition members staged a protest in the Maharashtra legislature complex here on Wednesday and reiterated their demand for Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar's resignation while accusing him of indulging in corruption.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ajit Pawar and other legislators including Chhagan Bhujbal, Rohit Pawar and Bhaskar Jadhav raised slogans outside the House demanding the resignation of Sattar.

They have been raising the demand for the minister's ouster since Monday.

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court last week issued a notice to Sattar who had ordered 'regularisation' of the possession of land reserved for public 'gairan' (grazing) in favour of a private person in the face of a civil court order.

The opposition members, carrying oranges in their hands on Wednesday, also demanded bonus for paddy farmers.

Nagpur, where the winter session of the state legislature is currently underway, is famous for orange cultivation.

