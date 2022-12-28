Left Menu

People of 'Sangh Parivar' dividing India into 'Tukde Tukde': Mani Shankar Aiyar

Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar on Wednesday alleged that the people of 'Sangh Parivar' were dividing India into 'tukde tukde'.

ANI | Updated: 28-12-2022 17:26 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 17:26 IST
Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar on Wednesday alleged that the people of 'Sangh Parivar' are dividing India into 'tukde tukde'. "It is the people of 'Sangh Parivaar' who are dividing India into 'tukde-tukde' on the basis of religion, language and caste. This yatra (Bharat Jodo Yatra) is against it. We have to fight against the attempts to break the country," Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar said in a conversation with the media persons in the national capital.

Meanwhile, the Congress has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and requested him "to take immediate steps to ensure the safety and security of Rahul Gandhi and of all the Bharat Jodo Yatris and the leaders joining it." The Congress on Wednesday wrote to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah alleging "security breaches" in the Bharat Jodo Yatra which entered Delhi on December 24.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal in his letter said the Delhi Police behaved like "mute spectators" and completely failed to control the surging crowd and maintaining a perimeter around Rahul Gandhi, who is assigned Z+ Security. Notably, Aiyar's remarks came hours after Congress' spokesperson Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday said in a tweet that Sardar Patel and Shyama Prasad Mookerjee were one of the key players in the history of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution.

"My friend Mr Nadda is blissfully unaware of Article 370's history in which Sardar Patel & Shyama Prasad Mookerjee were also key players. And wasnt the DMK part of Vajpayee's government?" Jairam Ramesh said in response to the part of Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda's speech at BJP's official Twitter handle in which he stated, "His (Rahul Gandhi) great-grandfather was instrumental in bringing Article 370 which gave special provisions to J&K. It is the Modi govt that abrogated Article 370. A person who talks about the Tamil nation was seen walking shoulder to shoulder with Rahul Gandhi". Meanwhile, BJP's national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla also took to Twitter and said, "Congress itself is broken from Rajasthan to Karnataka now once again to undermines Sardar Patel. Mani Shankar Aiyyar says Bharat Tuta Hua hai!So Sardar Patel was unable to unite India & Rahul Gandhi will do it? Only time India was broken was due to partition thanks to INC." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

