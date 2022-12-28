Left Menu

Rajasthan CM dubs state's double-digit growth rate as a symbol of efficient economic management

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has termed Rajasthans gross domestic product GDP growth rate in double digits as a symbol of efficient economic management of the state government.I am very happy to inform that the states economic growth rate in the year 2021-22 has been 11.04 per cent and Rajasthans economic growth rate is second in the country.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 28-12-2022 20:17 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 20:17 IST
  Country:
  India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has termed Rajasthan's gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate in double digits as a symbol of efficient economic management of the state government.

''I am very happy to inform that the state's economic growth rate in the year 2021-22 has been 11.04 per cent and Rajasthan's economic growth rate is second in the country. The double-digit GDP growth rate is a symbol of the efficient economic management of our government and the development of Rajasthan,'' Gehlot tweeted today.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme on Wednesday, he referred to the government of India's figures regarding the GDP growth rate of the states. ''You can imagine what wonderful management it is. The double-digit growth of GDP means a lot when there is an economic crisis in the country. The situation is very serious. There is unemployment, there is inflation, there is unemployment… Increasing the percentage of GDP in this is a big deal,'' he added.

Gehlot said, ''We will do financial management with more strength in the coming times''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

