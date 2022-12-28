Mamata prays for speedy recovery of PM's mother

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday prayed for the speedy recovery of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother, who has been hospitalised.

''Pray for the speedy recovery and good health of PM Shri @narendramodi's mother. May she get well soon,'' Banerjee tweeted late on Wednesday evening. Hiraben Modi, who turned 99 in June this year, has been admitted to a super-speciality hospital in Ahmedabad. The PM visited the hospital in the afternoon to meet his ailing mother.

''Prime Minister's mother is admitted to UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, Ahmedabad, and her condition is stable,'' said the hospital in a statement. Hiraben Modi lives in Raysan village near Gandhinagar with the prime minister's younger brother Pankaj Modi. The PM regularly visits Raysan and spends time with his mother during most of his Gujarat visits.

Modi is scheduled to visit Kolkata on Friday to attend the second National Ganga Council meeting. Banerjee has also been invited to the meeting. The PM is scheduled to attend a few other programmes on the same day.

