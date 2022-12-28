Left Menu

Mamata prays for speedy recovery of PM's mother

The PM regularly visits Raysan and spends time with his mother during most of his Gujarat visits.Modi is scheduled to visit Kolkata on Friday to attend the second National Ganga Council meeting.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-12-2022 23:37 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 23:37 IST
Mamata prays for speedy recovery of PM's mother
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday prayed for the speedy recovery of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother, who has been hospitalised.

''Pray for the speedy recovery and good health of PM Shri @narendramodi's mother. May she get well soon,'' Banerjee tweeted late on Wednesday evening. Hiraben Modi, who turned 99 in June this year, has been admitted to a super-speciality hospital in Ahmedabad. The PM visited the hospital in the afternoon to meet his ailing mother.

''Prime Minister's mother is admitted to UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, Ahmedabad, and her condition is stable,'' said the hospital in a statement. Hiraben Modi lives in Raysan village near Gandhinagar with the prime minister's younger brother Pankaj Modi. The PM regularly visits Raysan and spends time with his mother during most of his Gujarat visits.

Modi is scheduled to visit Kolkata on Friday to attend the second National Ganga Council meeting. Banerjee has also been invited to the meeting. The PM is scheduled to attend a few other programmes on the same day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports three COVID deaths for Dec 27; Chinese hospitals 'extremely busy' as COVID spreads unchecked and more

Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports three COVID deaths for Dec 27; C...

 Global
2
5 Hottest Tech Trends Ruling Canada's Online Gaming Sector

5 Hottest Tech Trends Ruling Canada's Online Gaming Sector

 Canada
3
SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off o...

 Nigeria
4
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 28

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 28

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022