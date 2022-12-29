Ramkatha keeps our religion and scriptures alive: Maneka Gandhi

Ramkatha keeps our religion and scriptures alive, former union minister and Sultanpur Lok Sabha MP Maneka Gandhi has said.

Addressing devotees at Shri Ramkatha Mahotsav and Vishnu Mahayagya organised in Sultanpur on Wednesday, Gandhi talked about Lord Ram's life and how happily he accepted 14 years of exile. ''Ramkatha keeps our religion and scriptures alive,'' Gandhi said.

Stating that Lord Shri Ram would have remained a king if he had not done two things in his life, she said Ram obeyed his father Dasaratha and mother Kaikai without hesitation and happily accepted 14 years of exile and on that very day he became Maryada Purushottam Ram. ''Shri Ram helped many people during his 14 years of exile and this made him become God. This is how God is made,'' she said.

Maneka Gandhi said that there are many youths whom we do not recognise, but by obeying their parents, they help the poor and every living being. I am sure there are many such people in Sultanpur.

