Peru president backs investigation into protest deaths

Peruvian President Dina Boluarte said Thursday she will provide all resources necessary to the country's prosecutor's office to investigate deaths during protests which have rocked the nation after the ouster of her predecessor Pedro Castillo.

Around 22 people have been killed in the protests so far, according to government data. Interior Minister Victor Rojas said Thursday he had information that they could restart Jan. 4.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)