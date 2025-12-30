Left Menu

Peruvian Shamans' Bold Predictions: Illness for Trump and Peace in Ukraine

In their annual New Year's ritual, Peruvian shamans predicted major global events, including illness for U.S. President Trump and the downfall of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro. They foresee Keiko Fujimori's presidential victory in Peru and the end of Russia's war in Ukraine. This ceremony happens every December.

  • Country:
  • Peru

In a colorful ceremony on a Peruvian beach, shamans gathered for their annual New Year's ritual, making bold predictions for the year ahead. Among the forecasts was a serious illness for U.S. President Donald Trump and the downfall of Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro.

Holding large posters of global leaders like Trump, Maduro, Putin, Xi Jinping, and Zelenskiy, the shamans conducted rituals involving swords, incense, and even stomping on the images. These symbolic acts were intended to influence the future.

Notably, they predicted that Keiko Fujimori will win Peru's presidential election after multiple unsuccessful attempts. Moreover, they foresee an end to the conflict in Ukraine, heralding a flag of peace in the region. Such ceremonies are an annual tradition in late December.

(With inputs from agencies.)

