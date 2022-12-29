'He confirmed what I have been saying from very first day': Himanta Biswa Sarma on Khurshid statement on Gandhis

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday attacked the Congress and the Gandhis over Salman Khurshid's statement that the party's main leaders were from the family. Speaking to ANI, the Assam CM said, "As I had said, the Gandhi family is still the supreme leader of the Congress party. Mallikarjun Kharge, despite being the national president of the party, has only a limited role."

He alleged that the Congress presidential election was a 'drama'. "Salman Khurshid confirmed what I had been saying from the very first day, that all the power rests solely with the Gandhi family. The whole presidential elections was just a drama and the Congress only selected Kharge ji as a remote-control," he said.

He further alleged that there was 'no democracy" in the Congress. "Some people were saying that the Congress represents internal democracy and change. But, the truth is that there is no democracy in the Congress party and power rests only with the Gandhi family," he added.

Earlier today, Congress leader Salman Khurshid said Mallikarjun Kharge has an important role in the party, but the main leaders are from the Gandhi family. "We have several leaders but the main leaders are from the Gandhi family. Kharge Ji is our national president. Mallikarjun Kharge has an important role in strengthening the organisation of the Congress party," he said.

His statement drew criticism from the Opposition, especially the BJP which said Kharge is only a rubber stamp, and the main power rests with the Gandhis. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)