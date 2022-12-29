Biden: looks forward to working with Netanyahu, supports two-state solution
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday he looked forward to working with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and promoting regional peace, including between Israelis and Palestinians, with the new Israeli government.
"The United States will continue to support the two state solution and to oppose policies that endanger its viability or contradict our mutual interests and values," he said in a statement released by the White House.
