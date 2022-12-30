Bolivia's agricultural hub set to strike, block highways after governor's arrest
Leading civic groups in Bolivia's agricultural hub of Santa Cruz called on Thursday for a general strike on Friday and highways to be blocked following the arrest of the department's governor Luis Fernando Camacho for his alleged involvement in 2019 political unrest.
The so-called Pro-Santa Cruz Committee, comprised of social groups in the department, published an 11-point resolution on Thursday that included the strike and highway blockades in protest of the arrest.
